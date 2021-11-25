NEW ORLEANS -- Saints players Alvin Kamara and Cameron Jordan surprised shoppers with a Thanksgiving grocery giveaway on Wednesday night.

Kamara and Jordan joined New Orleans restaurateur/entrepreneur Larry Morrow, car dealership owner Matt Bowers and social media personality Supa Cent to pay the bills for everyone in the Save A Lot supermarket, mingle with fans -- and even bag some groceries. The final tally came to about $21,000.

Saints RB @A_kamara6 and @larry_morrow bagging groceries and DE @camjordan94 mingling with fans as they joined @Matthew_Bowers_ and @WuzzamSupa to surprise shoppers at a local Save a Lot store to pay their bills before Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/2lDmAJMix8 — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) November 25, 2021

"We're blessed, so just being able to be a blessing is huge for us," Kamara said. "Everybody here is definitely fortunate. This is something so simple, yet so meaningful."

Kamara and Morrow had teamed up for Thanksgiving turkey giveaways in past years, though the tradition was interrupted by COVID-19 in 2020. This year they opted to start a new holiday tradition.