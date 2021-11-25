        <
        >

          New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara, Cameron Jordan help surprise shoppers by picking up grocery tab

          9:51 PM ET
          • Mike TriplettESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Saints for eight years at New Orleans Times-Picayune
            • Previously covered LSU football, San Francisco 49ers
            • Iowa native and University of Iowa graduate
            Follow on Twitter

          NEW ORLEANS -- Saints players Alvin Kamara and Cameron Jordan surprised shoppers with a Thanksgiving grocery giveaway on Wednesday night.

          Kamara and Jordan joined New Orleans restaurateur/entrepreneur Larry Morrow, car dealership owner Matt Bowers and social media personality Supa Cent to pay the bills for everyone in the Save A Lot supermarket, mingle with fans -- and even bag some groceries. The final tally came to about $21,000.

          "We're blessed, so just being able to be a blessing is huge for us," Kamara said. "Everybody here is definitely fortunate. This is something so simple, yet so meaningful."

          Kamara and Morrow had teamed up for Thanksgiving turkey giveaways in past years, though the tradition was interrupted by COVID-19 in 2020. This year they opted to start a new holiday tradition.