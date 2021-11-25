D'Andre Swift is slow to get back to his feet after a hit from Bears linebacker Roquan Smith in the second quarter. (0:26)

DETROIT, Mich. -- Lions running back D'Andre Swift was ruled out of Detroit's 16-14 Thanksgiving game loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday with a shoulder injury.

Swift exited the field and headed to the locker room during the second quarter after being pushed out of bounds by Bears linebacker Roquan Smith at Chicago's 32-yard line following a 2-yard gain.

Swift's day ended with three carries for zero rushing yards. He also had three receptions for 9 yards.

He leads the team with 555 rushing yards after posting back-to-back games of 130-plus rushing yards entering Thursday's holiday classic, which dates back to 1934.