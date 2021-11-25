        <
          Star TE Darren Waller ruled out with knee injury in win over Dallas Cowboys

          6:51 PM ET
          • Paul GutierrezESPN Staff Writer
          ARLINGTON, Texas -- Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller was ruled out with a left knee injury in the second quarter of the Raiders' 36-33 overtime victory in their Thanksgiving Day game at the Dallas Cowboys.

          Waller had earlier tweaked his back on a play in which he appeared to be stripped of the ball, though officials ruled he had not secured it long enough before losing it.

          Waller, who was targeted a Las Vegas-high five times and had two catches for 33 yards, left the game with the knee injury after being tackled awkwardly.

          Waller set a franchise record with 107 catches last season. He has 53 catches for 643 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.