ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph and Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer were ejected from Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game after an altercation following a punt with 12:52 remaining in the third quarter.

Teamer flung Joseph to the ground well beyond the sideline and near the field-level club area, which started a mini-melee that left field judge Tom Hill with a cut on his chin that required a bandage.

Several players were pushing back and forth as a scrum formed behind the Las Vegas bench, but no punches appeared to be thrown and no other players were flagged.

The penalties offset but Joseph and Teamer were sent to their locker rooms.

The game has not been too chippy but the officials were active, calling 11 penalties in the first half. Las Vegas was penalized five times for 49 yards and the Cowboy were flagged six times for 65 yards.

Entering the game, Shawn Hochuli's crew had thrown 153 flags, including declined or offsetting penalties, which was fifth most this season, for 1,207 penalty yards, which was third most.