NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II and Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss are both inactive for Thursday night's game in the Caesars Superdome.

Ingram was listed as questionable with a knee injury, while Moss was a healthy scratch.

Ingram's absence is another significant blow to New Orleans' depleted offense since backfield mate Alvin Kamara was already ruled out Wednesday with his own knee injury.

Second-year pro Tony Jones Jr. will likely serve as the Saints' leading runner, with veteran RB/WR Ty Montgomery II among those helping to carry the load. However, it's unclear if the Saints will use quarterback Taysom Hill as part of their running game since he is their only active backup QB (Ian Book was a healthy scratch).

Kamara has now missed three games with his knee injury, but he is expected back soon and was never placed on injured reserve. Ingram also should not be sidelined long term since he was able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday before ultimately being ruled out.

Jones (5-foot-11, 224 pounds) joined the Saints as an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame last year and earned a spot on their 53-man roster this season ahead of veteran Latavius Murray. However, he has only played in five games this season because of an ankle injury he suffered in Week 4. He has 25 career carries for 92 yards and four career receptions for 10 yards with zero touchdowns.

The Saints (5-5) also previously ruled out starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Tanoh Kpassagnon with injuries earlier this week, and they placed starting tight end Adam Trautman on injured reserve.

Moss, meanwhile, is inactive in part because of the recent success of running back Matt Breida, who had eight carries for 79 yards and two total touchdowns in the past two games. Wide receiver/kick returner Isaiah McKenzie is also inactive for the first time this season as a healthy scratch. Rookie receiver Marquez Stevenson is expected to return punts and kickoffs in his NFL debut after coming off injured reserve this week.

ESPN Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg contributed to this report.