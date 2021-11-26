Tre'Davious White attempts to make the defensive play, but pulls up and hobbles to the ground. (0:25)

NEW ORLEANS -- Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was ruled out after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter of the team's 31-6 win Thursday against the Saints.

White is one of the team's best defensive players and was a significant loss for a unit that was almost back to full health. Backup Dane Jackson replaced him with Buffalo up 10-0.

When White is the nearest defender this season, the All-Pro corner is allowing a 50.8% completion percentage and 58.9 passer rating, both fourth-best among defensive backs with 50-plus targets this season, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

In a quarter and a half against the Saints, White was targeted once, allowing zero receptions. The injury occurred while he was covering wide receiver Marquez Callaway. After walking off the field with a limp, he was visibly frustrated on the sideline before being examined in the team's medical tent and then heading to the locker room.