BEREA, Ohio -- Two key offensive players are coming back for the Cleveland Browns, as coach Kevin Stefanski said following Friday's practice that running back Kareem Hunt and right tackle Jack Conklin will be activated off injured reserve.

The moves will clear the way for Hunt and Conklin to play Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Hunt has been out with a calf injury since Week 6. He has rushed for 361 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He also has 20 receptions for 161 yards.

Conklin, who was an All-Pro selection in his first season with Cleveland in 2020, suffered a dislocated elbow in Week 8.