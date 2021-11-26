BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Cornerback Tre'Davious White has a torn ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season, according to the Buffalo Bills, leaving them without one of their best players as they push for the playoffs.

The fifth-year corner had an MRI Friday morning, which confirmed the news, after the team returned from New Orleans.

The injury happened in the second quarter of the team's 31-6 win over the Saints. White was able to walk off the field on his own with a limp, but eventually was ruled out of the game. Dane Jackson replaced him and will be expected to do so going forward. White, a Shreveport native and former LSU player, was visibly emotional coming off the field.

"Obviously, Tre'Davious is a huge playmaker for us, and just his presence on the football field is unmatched," safety Micah Hyde said. "And so, hopefully he's healthy and it's tough to come back home and not be able to finish the game. ... Knowing Tre'Davious, he'll bounce back whatever it may be."

After the game, coach Sean McDermott said they would take it one day at a time, and that they would "pray" that he's back.

White has played an integral role as the team's top cornerback. When the 2020 All-Pro has been the nearest defender this season, he is allowing a 50.8% completion percentage and 58.9 passer rating, both fourth-best among defensive backs with 50-plus targets this season, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

He has one interception and 41 tackles on the season, in addition to six passes defensed. White will be one of the toughest players on the team to replace, due to limited cornerback depth and the level of his talent.

"I know all the guys in the locker room are praying for him and hurting with him," quarterback Josh Allen said. "You can't say a single bad thing about that man. He comes in and busts his ass every day."