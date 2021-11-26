The Get Up crew share their picks for the AFC battle between the Titans and the Patriots. (1:40)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have ruled out wide receiver A.J. Brown for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Brown suffered chest, rib and hand injuries during last week's 22-13 loss to the Houston Texans. He played 40 offensive snaps and finished with five receptions for 48 yards on nine targets.

The Titans will likely turn to rookie Dez Fitzpatrick to start in place of Brown. Tennessee could also elevate veteran wideout Golden Tate from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

In 10 games, Brown has 46 receptions for 615 yards and three touchdowns. He also missed Tennessee's Week 4 loss to the New York Jets because of a knee injury.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel also ruled out defensive tackle Teair Tart, linebackers David Long and Rashaan Evans, running back Jeremy McNichols and guard Nate Davis for Sunday's game.