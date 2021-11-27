PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers placed two players on the Reserve/Injured list Saturday, and downgraded another to out for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

While the Steelers will be without cornerback Joe Haden, downgraded from questionable to out with a mid-foot sprain, they also placed tight end Eric Ebron and C/G J.C. Hassenauer on IR.

Ebron injured his knee against the Los Angeles Chargers, appearing to occur during his fourth-quarter touchdown. Ebron is expected to miss extended time with knee surgery, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler earlier this week.

Ebron was a co-starter along with rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth. He had a reduced role this season with just 12 catches for 84 yards and a receiving and rushing touchdown.

Hassenauer, who was starting in place of guard Kevin Dotson, injured his pectoral muscle early in the loss to the Chargers. Tackle Joe Haeg replaced Hassenauer a week ago, but the Steelers are likely to turn to B.J. Finney, a veteran interior offensive lineman, to replace him long term.

With both Dotson and Hassenauer on IR, the Steelers signed practice squad offensive lineman John Leglue to the active roster.

The Steelers also elevated DL Daniel Archibong and WR Anthony Miller to the Active/Inactive roster ahead of Sunday's game and signed K Sam Sloman to the practice squad.