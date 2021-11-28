NFL Week 12 fashion: You can't go wrong with a good suit

Stephania Bell breaks down what to expect from Logan Thomas and Curtis Samuel if they're able to play on Monday Night Football. (0:43)

With just five weeks left in the 2021 NFL season, there are playoff implications in each game. For example, we will learn whether the Indianapolis Colts really are as good as they appeared to be in recent weeks when they host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers, who enter their matchup on two-game winning streaks, are both hunting for a wild-card spot. Can the Los Angeles Rams snap their two-game skid against a surging Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?

With December just around the corner, players are ending the year with some fantastic looks.

Dress for success

There are few outfits that never miss quite like a suit. From a pink suit in South Florida on the Carolina Panthers' Robby Anderson to the Pittsburgh Steelers' stripes, suits are always successful.

📍 Paul Brown Stadium pic.twitter.com/eD9orrfnJ0 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 28, 2021

Gucci goals

If there is one thing on our holiday wish list, it's Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins' Gucci x The North Face overalls.

What weather?

Dave Andrews has been with the New England Patriots since 2015, so we suppose it makes sense that the Georgia native isn't fazed by 30-degree days anymore.

Fall fits

​​

It's not too late -- or too cold -- to rock some fall fits before winter really hits. The Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Giants have the shirts, jackets and shackets all on lock.