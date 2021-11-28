NFL Week 12 fashion: You can't go wrong with a good suit

With just five weeks left in the 2021 NFL season, there are playoff implications in each game. For example, we will learn whether the Indianapolis Colts really are as good as they appeared to be in recent weeks when they host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
The Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers, who enter their matchup on two-game winning streaks, are both hunting for a wild-card spot. Can the Los Angeles Rams snap their two-game skid against a surging Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?
With December just around the corner, players are ending the year with some fantastic looks.
Dress for success
There are few outfits that never miss quite like a suit. From a pink suit in South Florida on the Carolina Panthers' Robby Anderson to the Pittsburgh Steelers' stripes, suits are always successful.
florida robby 😎 pic.twitter.com/ULlh8d9Hir— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 28, 2021
📍 Paul Brown Stadium pic.twitter.com/eD9orrfnJ0— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 28, 2021
Business attire with a smile 💼😁#RuleTheJungle | @Joe_MainMixon pic.twitter.com/Rpq0HJR532— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 28, 2021
.@DeVontaSmith_6 looks ready to put on a show. 🤩@Bose | #FlyEaglesFly— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2021
📺: #PHIvsNYG -- 1pm ET on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/pxODwVlZKX
What's up, Uno?!#RuleTheJungle | @Real10jayy__ pic.twitter.com/EKtXK0nNJL— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 28, 2021
Gucci goals
If there is one thing on our holiday wish list, it's Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins' Gucci x The North Face overalls.
📍 Paul Brown Stadium@Bose | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/PmEzxwmTdq— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 28, 2021
What weather?
Dave Andrews has been with the New England Patriots since 2015, so we suppose it makes sense that the Georgia native isn't fazed by 30-degree days anymore.
The weather: @dandrews61: pic.twitter.com/X0tzXGJ7Gs— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 28, 2021
Fall fits
It's not too late -- or too cold -- to rock some fall fits before winter really hits. The Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Giants have the shirts, jackets and shackets all on lock.
Fall fits: #DUUUVAL edition@riventecognac | #ATLvsJAX pic.twitter.com/bDxgHbMAv3— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 28, 2021
Time to work ⏰ pic.twitter.com/1r0RVWGIx4— New York Giants (@Giants) November 28, 2021