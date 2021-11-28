The Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers were the two most appealing teams to Odell Beckham Jr. during the star wide receiver's recent free agency.

Although he ended up joining the Rams, Beckham had a sincere interest in playing for the Packers, sources told ESPN.

Green Bay was one of the final two teams Beckham considered -- along with the Rams -- but one issue that bogged down any contract talks was that the Packers were only offering the veteran's minimum plus incentives, according to sources.

The Packers were asked to increase their offer to Beckham on multiple occasions, according to sources. But when Green Bay declined, Beckham chose the Rams, which some sources thought to be his preferred destination all along.

"He wasn't going to take the same, or less money, to go to Green Bay (over Los Angeles)," one source familiar with the contract talks told ESPN.

Many sources believed the Rams became the immediate favorite to land Beckham once they entered the discussions, about 48 hours before Beckham ultimately decided to sign with them.

But one source familiar with the situation said it would have been interesting if the Packers had been more aggressive financially. Now rather than preparing a game plan with him in their offense, the Packers will have to defend Beckham on Sunday when they host the Rams.

Rams coach Sean McVay expects Beckham to be "a lot more" involved in the offense Sunday, which will mark his second game with the team.

Beckham agreed to a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Rams four days before he suited up and played 15 of 55 snaps in a Week 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He caught 2 passes for 18 yards and was targeted on a third pass, but the deep throw from quarterback Matthew Stafford was intercepted as Beckham apparently broke off the route.

"Odell [is] just getting more familiar," McVay said Friday. "I mean for him to be able to even play in the game against the Niners is an incredible credit to him."