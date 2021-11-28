San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is expected to play on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, less than two weeks after undergoing surgery for a fractured finger, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mitchell, officially listed as questionable for Sunday with a finger and rib injury, underwent surgery on the finger on Nov. 16. He suffered a rib injury against the Bears on Oct. 31 but did not miss time until he hurt the finger.

Mitchell was limited in practice this week, but coach Kyle Shanahan on Friday said the rookie was moving in the right direction.

A sixth-round pick out of Louisiana in this year's draft, Mitchell has established himself as the 49ers' top running back. In his seven games, Mitchell leads the 49ers in carries (116) and rushing yards (560), and is 12th in the NFL in yards per carry (4.8).