Packers running back Aaron Jones, listed as questionable due to a knee injury, wants to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but Green Bay also has a bye next week and can get two weeks of rest for him if he doesn't play Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Packers are not expected to make a final decision until pre-game warmups, the source said.

Jones injured his knee during Green Bay's 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 14, and an MRI revealed "a mild" MCL sprain that sidelined him the next game.

Jones has suffered MCL sprains before, including one to his right knee during the 2018 season. He missed the final two games of that season. As a rookie in 2017, he missed two games in the middle of the season because of an MCL sprain and then also sat out the season finale because of a similar injury. The Packers missed the playoffs in both of those seasons, so it's unknown when Jones could have returned.

The Packers signed Jones to a four-year, $48 million deal in March.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.