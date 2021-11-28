New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who returned Monday night to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after missing four straight games with an ankle injury, is expected to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Barkley, who is listed as questionable, insists his ankle is improving but also acknowledged Friday that it could "nag" him throughout the remainder of the season. He was a limited participant at practice this week.

"The ankle is something that anytime you hurt that ankle it is going to nag throughout the season," Barkley said Friday. "But that is just something you have to stay on. You have to keep up and it gets better week by week."

The Giants, who fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday and will have senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens calling plays, will be short-handed on offense against the Eagles.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard has already been ruled out, and wide receiver Kadarius Toney and tight end Kyle Rudolph are doubtful to play. They also will be without tight end Kaden Smith (knee) and fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf).