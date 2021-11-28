HOUSTON -- Texans safety Justin Reid will not play Sunday against the New York Jets for violating team rules, a source told ESPN.

This is not the first time Houston coach David Culley has held players out for disciplinary reasons. Earlier this season, linebacker Zach Cunningham and cornerback Desmond King were benched in similar situations.

Reid is the Texans' best defensive back and has two interceptions, a forced fumble and four passes defended this season. Reid, a third-round pick in 2018, is in the final season of his rookie contract.

The Texans don't have much depth at safety after moving Lonnie Johnson back to cornerback. Terrence Brooks and A.J. Moore are available to play alongside Eric Murray on Sunday.

Veteran tight end Jordan Akins is also inactive, a healthy scratch for the second straight game.