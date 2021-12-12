Leonard Fournette runs for 47-yard TD, gives Buccaneers early lead

TAMPA, Fla. -- After a botched quarterback-center exchange on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' opening drive against the Buffalo Bills, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers bounced back on their second possession with a 47-yard touchdown run by running back Leonard Fournette, giving the Bucs a 7-0 lead with 8:22 to go in the first quarter on Sunday.

Fournette came out of the backfield on the play and sprang forward thanks to stellar blocking from the Bucs' offensive line, which used two pulling guards, and tight end Rob Gronkowski. Left tackle Donovan Smith knocked safety Jordan Poyer to the ground downfield, and safety Micah Hyde was unable to bring Fournette down. It was the longest run of the Bucs' season and the third-longest rushing touchdown of Fournette's career.

Fournette now has six touchdowns in the past three games and three all-time against the Bills.

GO LENNY GO ‼️



📺: #BUFvsTB on CBS pic.twitter.com/BDD2gEJ4HA — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 12, 2021

Midway through the second quarter, receiver Mike Evans extended Tampa bay's lead to 17-3 with a finger-tip grab in the back of the end zone on a 13-yard pass from Tom Brady.