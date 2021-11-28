Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz goes deep to connect with Ashton Dulin on a 62-yard TD

INDIANAPOLIS -- It took just one deep ball down the field for the Indianapolis Colts to nearly double their total yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz faked the handoff to running back Jonathan Taylor, just two plays after the Colts had picked up a first down for the first time in the game. He stepped up in the pocket and launched a perfectly thrown ball that wide receiver Ashton Dulin, who had several steps on cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, simply had to run under on a 62-yard touchdown pass to give the Colts a 10-7 lead with 11:44 left in second quarter.

The touchdown, which had 52 air yards according to ESPN Stats & Information, was Wentz's longest touchdown pass in terms of air yards since Week 7 of 2017 against Washington. It was also Dulin's first of his three-year NFL career.

The Colts had 32 total yards of offense prior to the touchdown pass.