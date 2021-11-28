GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Jones has gone from tears on the sideline thinking his season might be over to missing only one game as the Green Bay Packers running back is active and available for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Packers also cleared receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) and outside linebacker Rashan Gary (elbow) to play after missing last week's game.

Jones suffered a right knee injury on Nov. 14 against the Seattle Seahawks and was seen in tears coming out of the medical tent shortly after he was examined on the sideline. It turned out to be a sprained MCL with a prognosis that would keep him out one to two weeks, and that turned out to be only last week's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Had the Packers (8-3) held out Jones on Sunday against the Rams (7-3), it would have effectively given him three weeks off because they have their bye next week.

"I would say if a guy's cleared to play, we'll let him go," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday. "But you're also mindful of what you have in front of you. And certainly we never want to put somebody in a position where you could subject them to greater risk where they could be out for a longer period of time."

Jones leads the Packers with 541 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He also ranks second on the team with 37 catches for 298 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

AJ Dillon started in place of Jones last week at Minnesota. He and No. 3 running back Patrick Taylor are also active in case the Packers want to limit Jones' touches.

They are still without three of their five preferred starters on the offensive line: David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins and Josh Myers. There's still hope that Bakhtiari and Myers could play this season, but Jenkins is out after tearing his ACL against the Vikings.