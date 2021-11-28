EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Strahan's No. 92 will never be worn again. The New York Giants retired the legendary defensive end's number at halftime Sunday as they hosted the Philadelphia Eagles.

Strahan played all 15 years of his career with the Giants, including winning the Super Bowl in his final season before walking off into the TV sunset. He is the franchise's all-time leader in sacks (141.5), holds the NFL's single-season sack record (22.5) and was a four-time first-team All Pro.

"I never dreamed of this," Strahan said. "I'm just so thankful to be here."

This is the official end of his football journey. He was previously inducted into the Giants' Ring of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Strahan has certainly made a name for himself, not only for his on-field performance but for his accomplishments off the field. He currently serves as a host on ABC's "Good Morning America" and Fox's NFL Sunday, and is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year.

This completes the circle 28 years after he was drafted in the second round out of Texas Southern.

"To be here today doesn't mean my journey is over. It just means my journey in the uniform is complete. I want to thank [the fans] for taking a 15-year journey with me. I love you, New York Giants fans," he said.

Strahan was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame back in 2014. His was the 13th number in Giants history to be retired.

But even Strahan was surprised about the wait for his jersey to be retired. Nobody has worn No. 92 since that 2007 season.

"What took so long?" Strahan said earlier in the week before adding he is not at all ungrateful and still looks at it as a significant honor.

The ceremony Sunday had Strahan's family, former Giants linebacker Jessie Armstead, ex-coach Tom Coughlin, and owners John Mara and Steve Tisch on stage. Mara and Tisch were seemingly strategically not introduced at the start of the ceremony.

However, when Strahan brought up the Mara and Tisch families during his speech, it was met with some mild booing. Mara was booed vociferously earlier this year during a retirement ceremony for legendary quarterback Eli Manning.

The Giants (4-7) led the Eagles 3-0 on Sunday at halftime and went on to win 13-7. Strahan seemed to be confident it will only be a matter of time before the organization is in better shape.

"We will be back," Strahan said. "We will be up again. I guarantee you that."