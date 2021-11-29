Ravens' Lamar Jackson displays elusiveness with TD pass to Mark Andrews

BALTIMORE -- Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson bounced back from his worst quarter to deliver one of his most memorable touchdown throws.

Finishing off the first drive of the second half, Jackson threw a 13-yard, fadeaway touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews on a play that showcased the quarterback's elusiveness and caused frustration for the Cleveland Browns. With Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett barreling down on him, Jackson dropped back 20 yards to buy time before launching a pass that traveled 37 yards in the air to a wide-open Andrews.

After the play, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney ripped off his helmet and threw it to the ground, while Garrett walked off the field shaking his head. The Ravens' first touchdown of Sunday night staked them to a 13-3 lead.

Jackson was 4-for-4 for 63 yards on that drive, which was a perfect start after a mistake-filled second quarter. He was intercepted three times on his final five throws of the first half, marking the first time he was picked off three times in one quarter.

But Jackson continued to be aggressive, which paid off for his 15th touchdown pass of the season.