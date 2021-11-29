Cleveland Browns right tackle Jack Conklin tore the patellar tendon in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tests on Monday confirmed the injury, which occurred in the first quarter of the Browns' 16-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

Conklin went down on the Browns' second offensive possession. After being helped to the sideline by the Browns' training staff and his teammates, he was carted to the locker room.

Conklin had just returned from a dislocated elbow that he suffered in Week 8.

He was an All-Pro selection in his first season with Cleveland in 2020 after signing a three-year, $42 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed.

ESPN's Jake Trotter contributed to this report.