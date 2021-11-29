JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold will miss at least the next three games because of a sprained MCL in his right knee.

Head coach Urban Meyer said Monday afternoon the team will place Arnold on injured reserve. The Jaguars (2-9) have six games remaining so there's still the possibility Arnold could return to the lineup.

Arnold was injured during Sunday's 21-14 loss to Atlanta as he was fighting for extra yards and being tackled after a 9-yard catch and run. That was Arnold's only target in the past two games, but before that he had led the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards since he was acquired via trade with the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 27.

Arnold has 28 catches for 324 yards in eight games with the Jaguars.

It's the second week in a row the Jaguars have lost a key offensive player. Receiver Jamal Agnew suffered a season-ending hip injury against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 21.