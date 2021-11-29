Dan Orlovsky, Ryan Clark and Rex Ryan talk about how impressive Aaron Rodgers' play was against the Rams. (1:11)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are expected to use rest -- not surgery -- to help the quarterback's fractured pinkie toe heal.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Rodgers is "gathering other opinions, so we'll see where that goes," but a source said those opinions are not expected to lead to surgery during this week's bye.

The Packers (9-3) are off until Dec. 12, when they'll face the Chicago Bears in a Sunday night prime-time game.

"The most important thing is healing and taking care of my toe," Rodgers said Sunday when asked about his bye-week plans.

NFL Network reported earlier on Monday that Rodgers does not plan to have surgery.

Rodgers said he fractured the toe during his COVID-19 quarantine earlier this month, and he has played in the past three games since with almost no on-field practice preparations.

The only full-fledged practice he took part in during that stretch was on Nov. 19, two days before the Packers' loss at Minnesota. He said he received a pain-killing injection at halftime of the game against the Vikings but did not need one to play in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.

"The difference is I didn't have to get shot up again at halftime, so definitely the healing this week not practicing [helped]," Rodgers said after he threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 36-28 win over the Rams.

"Last week, I tried to do some stuff on Friday, felt like we needed maybe a little jolt and that kind of impacted Sunday a little bit from a pain standpoint. This week, I just did a walk-through on Saturday and obviously all the walk-throughs during the week, but no practice time, I think really helped. It definitely helped looking at the scans. The healing, kind of get to a better spot, so I've definitely felt better, but third quarter, late third, early fourth and I got stepped on early in the game, there was definitely some pain I was dealing with."

Rodgers even had a rushing touchdown on Sunday, beating Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey around the edge for a 1-yard score. In the past two games combined, Rodgers has thrown for 692 yards and six touchdowns without an interception.

He said after Sunday's game that he would make a decision about surgery after additional tests on Monday.

"The toe felt good most of the game," Rodgers said. "Was just actually in talking with the docs. Not sure at this point; we're going to do some more testing in the morning and get a better view of what's going on in there, and then make a decision at that time."

LaFleur said previously that he would leave the decision up to Rodgers and the medical staff.

"I'm not involved in any of those decisions, so I just take any information and hear it," LaFleur said. "I don't have 'M.D.' after my name. So I'll let them handle that."