ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team will need to find another kicker. Again.

Coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday morning during his weekly appearance on 106.7 The Fan that placekicker Joey Slye will miss at least three weeks because of a hamstring injury suffered in Monday's 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

That means Washington will need to sign its fourth kicker of the season. It released Dustin Hopkins on Oct. 21; the veteran kicker had missed two field goals and two extra points in the first six games. But his replacement, Chris Blewitt, had three kicks blocked in his two games -- all because of a low trajectory. His signing was a big gamble because Blewitt had not kicked since 2016 while at the University of Pittsburgh.

But Slye had steadied the kicking duties. In his first two games, Slye had made all five of his field goal attempts as well as all five extra points. He made one field goal Monday night. But he had an extra-point attempt late in the first half blocked. While in pursuit of Rasheem Green, who blocked the kick and was running with the ball, Slye shot to the ground.

He injured the hamstring on his left leg, also his plant leg. He'll likely be placed on injured reserve, which means Slye would be unable to return until a Week 17 game at Dallas.

Without Slye, Washington could not kick a field goal or extra point in the second half. Punter Tress Way was the emergency kicker, but it also meant having a new holder in quarterback Kyle Allen. Washington converted a 2-point try in the second half for a 17-9 lead that turned out to be the difference in the game. It eschewed a 21-yard field goal late in the game and had a touchdown pass overturned on replay.

Washington is still awaiting news on running back J.D. McKissic, who was carted off the field late in the game. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke said McKissic was up and walking around in the locker room after the game. His agent, Doug Hendrickson, tweeted after the game that McKissic "is all good."

Center Wes Schweitzer injured an ankle and slowly limped off the field. Schweitzer, usually a backup guard, was starting at center because of injuries to two others. His status also hasn't been updated.