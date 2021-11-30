BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Bills have removed starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and rookie right tackle Spencer Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list, giving the team back two starters heading into a significant AFC East matchup against the New England Patriots.

Lotulelei was placed on the COVID-19 list the day of the Bills' Week 10 game against the New York Jets. He has missed the last three games after opting out last season due to COVID-19 concerns and was a key missing component to the Bills' run defense. He has two sacks this season.

"It's great to have Star back," Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. "We missed him for sure."

With Brown out the past two games, the entire offensive line has had to shift on the right side, with right guard Daryl Williams playing right tackle and 2019 second-round pick Cody Ford filling in at right guard. The lack of consistency on the offensive line has contributed to some of the Bills' offensive issues.

"They're both healthy," coach Sean McDermott said. "Our medical team did a great job in helping them get through. I'm glad to see them and being back in good spirits and back with their teammates."

Guard Jon Feliciano also returned to practice for the first time since being placed on injured reserve Nov. 6 with a calf injury. He has missed the last four games.