EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a strained neck and could miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Jones took a hard hit on the second play of Sunday's s 13-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He finished the contest and completed 19 of 30 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

Mike Glennon is likely to start in Miami if Jones can't play. It would be his first start of the season; he did see significant action as a backup in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants on Tuesday also signed Jake Fromm off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad as insurance behind Glennon and Brian Lewerke.

Jones, 24, has completed 63.4% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's currently 25th in the NFL with a QBR of 40.9.

The Giants (4-7) have won three of their last five games. They would need to go on quite a run down the stretch in order to get in serious playoff contention following a slow start to the season. And that will be tough without their starting quarterback.

Glennon, 31, went 16-of-25 passing for 196 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions against the Cowboys. He last won a game as a starter in the 2017 season with the Chicago Bears.

Jones was hurt when he ran the zone-read in the first quarter against the Eagles. He kept the ball and headed to left hashmarks, where he slid on his backside but with his head first. Two Eagles defenders hit him near the head/neck area as they dove to make the tackle.

This is the third straight year that Jones has suffered a late-season injury. He had a high ankle sprain as a rookie in 2019, injured his hamstring late last year and now the neck could force him to miss more time.

New York's next two games are on the road against the Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL Network was first to report on Jones' injury.