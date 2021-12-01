BEREA, Ohio -- General manager Andrew Berry reiterated Wednesday that Baker Mayfield remains the Cleveland Browns' starter and that he expects the quarterback "to play his best football" after the upcoming bye week.

"Baker's our quarterback," Berry said. "He's healthy enough to win games for us. If he's ready to go, he's going to be our starter."

Mayfield has struggled at times this season while battling various injuries, including a torn labrum to his non-throwing left shoulder since Week 2. He ranks 26th in QBR with a rating of 37.9, well below where he finished in 2020 (66.5).

The Browns (6-6) have scored more than 17 points only once since Oct. 10. Coach Kevin Stefanski said after a 16-10 loss to the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens that he would not consider a quarterback change.

"We all know Baker is incredibly physically tough," Berry said. "He's had stretches where he has played well."

Mayfield, who was the No. 1 overall draft selection in 2018, is under contract through the 2022 season after his fifth-year option was picked up by the team during the offseason.

Mayfield, however, is also extension eligible. Berry declined to talk about Mayfield's contract status, though did say any evaluation wouldn't be based solely on his performance this season. Last year, Mayfield led the Browns to their first playoff victory in 26 years while also finishing in the top 10 in QBR.

"With Baker, from a long-term perspective, you try to take a big picture," Berry said. "With any player, it's about the body of work over several years. We've seen Baker play good football here and play good football this season.

"There will be plenty of time to think about how we're going to build the roster next year. Right now, we're focused on doing everything in our power to maximize this current season."