HOUSTON -- Texans safety Justin Reid will play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts after he was held out of Houston's game in Week 12 for disciplinary reasons, head coach David Culley said Wednesday.

Reid was suspended for the game against the New York Jets after he challenged Culley's coaching in a team meeting, team sources told ESPN. On Monday, Culley said his interaction with Reid "wasn't just a disagreement. It has something to do with our rules and our standards."

Culley and Reid met on Monday afternoon to discuss the situation.

"We're moving forward," Culley said Wednesday. "Back to business as usual."

Sunday was not the first time Culley has held players out for disciplinary reasons. Earlier this season, linebacker Zach Cunningham and cornerback Desmond King II were benched in similar situations.

On Monday, Culley said the situation with Reid was "not a distraction anymore" to the team.

"We took care of it," Culley said. "When those things happen, you take care of it and you move on. That's what we did in this situation."

Reid has two interceptions, a forced fumble and four passes defended this season. The 2018 third-round pick is in the final season of his rookie contract.