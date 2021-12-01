ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift was absent during Wednesday's practice session in the indoor practice facility with the team preparing for Sunday's home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Swift could miss multiple weeks with a shoulder sprain, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

He wants to return in short order, but he hurt his AC joint and the Lions will be cautious with their top back and will look at how he responds in the coming days, the source said.

Swift has nearly 1,000 total yards and six touchdowns during his second season.

He was originally ruled out of Detroit's 16-14 Thanksgiving Day loss to the Chicago Bears during the second quarter with a shoulder sprain after being pushed out of bounds by linebacker Roquan Smith.

Without Swift, the Lions are leaning on Jamaal Williams to step up as the lead back.

"Certainly, we're gonna lean on Jamaal quite a bit, but look, we're gonna use Godwin [Igwebuike], we're gonna use [Jermar] Jefferson. That's part of the plan," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "They're all gonna be able to play and it's a little bit by committee, but I think you're gonna see a lot of Jamaal Williams."