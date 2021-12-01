PHILADELPHIA - Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with an ankle sprain but said he'll be "ready to go" this Sunday against the New York Jets.

"You guys obviously know I'm dealing with a little something, but it's business as usual," he said.

Hurts injured his ankle against the New York Giants on Sunday when he got stepped on in the second half. He was noticeably limping late in the game but was able to finish.

Hurts participated in Wednesday's walk-through. Coach Nick Sirianni indicated that backup Gardner Minshew could get some first-team reps this week at practice and that the coaching staff is working through contingency plans should Hurts be limited from a mobility standpoint or unavailable, but he signaled that Hurts was on track to play.

"He's as tough as they get. Obviously, you want that out of your quarterback," Sirianni said. "So, yeah, I mean, in my mind, he's playing, right? Again, like I said, we're hopeful. I think, in his and my mind, we're both saying, 'Yeah, he's going.'"

Hurts is coming off one of the worst games of his career, with three passes intercepted in a 13-7 loss to the Giants.

"I think he's hungry to get out there again and to redeem himself from a performance that wasn't up to his standard," Sirianni said. "That's the competitor in him. That's the football character in him, that he wants to get back and work and get ripping again."