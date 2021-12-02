Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, one of the country's top NFL prospects, announced on Wednesday that he will enter the draft.

A 6-foot-4, 290-pound junior, Leal was ranked as the No. 1 defensive tackle and No. 12 prospect overall on Mel Kiper Jr.'s most recent Big Board.

Leal lined up all over the Aggies' defensive front in coordinator Mike Elko's system and was a disruptive force this season with 58 tackles, most among SEC defensive linemen, with 12.5 for a loss and 8.5 sacks. He has started 29 games over the past three seasons, leading A&M in hurries in 2020 as well.

"The last three years of my life at Texas A&M have been some of the best years of my life!" Leal wrote in a post he shared on Instagram. "Becoming a part of a culture that is second to none has taught me the value of loyalty, honor and pride."

Leal's post did not indicate whether he will play in the Aggies' bowl game.