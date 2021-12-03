ESPN and the V Foundation are committed to the fight against cancer. V Week 2021 is Nov. 30-Dec. 12. If you are able, please support cancer research by visiting V.org/donate.

The NFL's annual #MyCauseMyCleats weekend has arrived. It's the one weekend of the season where players can wear shoes that are not team-specific and within the NFL's uniform rules.

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson, a three-time All-Pro player, will be supporting the V Foundation in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Nelson, who had an aunt and uncle die of cancer, said that he has been inspired and motivated by Jim Valvano's iconic "Don't give up ... Don't ever give up" ESPYS speech. Valvano gave the speech in 1993 while battling cancer. That speech launched the V Foundation for Cancer Research, in partnership with ESPN.

"Jimmy V's, 'Don't Give Up' speech has had a big impact on my life ... ," Nelson told ESPN's Mike Wells. "A couple times a year, my best friends and I get together and have 'Jimmy V nights' where we have some beers, cigars, scotch and music staying up till 3 a.m., and we try to laugh, think and cry like Jim said in his speech."

As an ambassador for the V Foundation, and through his own "Blocking Cancer" initiative for the V Foundation, Nelson has raised over $79,000 towards finding a cure for cancer.

Here are some of the other cleat designs that players will wear this weekend:

.@PatrickMahomes will be reppin' his own foundation on the field this week: @15andMahomies! 📚 pic.twitter.com/8SmPTx4MOq — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 30, 2021

Here's a closer look at @johnnystantoniv cleats for #MCMC this year. After the Browns week 14 game against the Ravens, they will go up for auction, all benefits to @AthleteAlly



It was Honor to be part of this project. Thanks again for reaching out! ✊🏾🌈♥️ pic.twitter.com/e1y7CMerVh — Sq_Customs (@sq_customs) December 2, 2021

Through #MyCauseMyCleats, @Patriots DB @CodyDavis is supporting AxeALS & @stevens_nation to help raise awareness and funding for ALS treatment.



Here's the story of why this cause means so much to Davis, in his own words. (THREAD, 1/5) pic.twitter.com/J0Ja2XjZyL — NFL (@NFL) December 2, 2021

During week 13 NFL players are wearing customized cleats in honor of the causes they've chosen to support through #MyCauseMyCleats



SF 49ers River Cracraft chose Hilinski's Hope as his cause.



River was the WSU player to catch Ty's 1st TD pass-they were more than teammates... pic.twitter.com/vwrbskbENj — Hilinski's Hope (@HilinskisHope) December 2, 2021

Representing a cause close to home, @ZEUS__57's custom cleats are designed to pay homage to those who have suffered with and lost their battle to diabetes. pic.twitter.com/DIx8E9weAl — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 30, 2021

Sacrifice & Service is what these cleats represent. It's a privilege to honor @the_USO and the Jasen family. Thanks to @USAA for helping me honor service members & The USO for keeping America's service members connected to family, home,& country. #MyCauseMyCleats #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/fbvz8BUt6S — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) November 30, 2021

I truly believe in my heart that teaching kids financial literacy can change families, neighborhoods, cities, countries and the world.

That's why for #MyCauseMyCleats this year I will be rocking my @worldofmoney jordan 11 cleats! What do you think?#mycausemycleats #nfl #finance pic.twitter.com/lhqC1iFtRF — DK (@DevonKennard) December 2, 2021

Every pair has a meaning.#MyCauseMyCleats — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 30, 2021

Emmanuel Sanders lost his mother 10 years ago.



Through #MyCauseMyCleats, the @buffalobills WR is representing children who have lost a parent. ❤️@ESanders_10 @ES10_Foundation pic.twitter.com/3OTKQ2yytI — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2021