        <
        >

          NFL players show off their 2021 'My Cause, My Cleats' footwear

          @mikejordan_artist
          7:17 AM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          ESPN and the V Foundation are committed to the fight against cancer. V Week 2021 is Nov. 30-Dec. 12. If you are able, please support cancer research by visiting V.org/donate.

          The NFL's annual #MyCauseMyCleats weekend has arrived. It's the one weekend of the season where players can wear shoes that are not team-specific and within the NFL's uniform rules.

          Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson, a three-time All-Pro player, will be supporting the V Foundation in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

          Nelson, who had an aunt and uncle die of cancer, said that he has been inspired and motivated by Jim Valvano's iconic "Don't give up ... Don't ever give up" ESPYS speech. Valvano gave the speech in 1993 while battling cancer. That speech launched the V Foundation for Cancer Research, in partnership with ESPN.

          "Jimmy V's, 'Don't Give Up' speech has had a big impact on my life ... ," Nelson told ESPN's Mike Wells. "A couple times a year, my best friends and I get together and have 'Jimmy V nights' where we have some beers, cigars, scotch and music staying up till 3 a.m., and we try to laugh, think and cry like Jim said in his speech."

          As an ambassador for the V Foundation, and through his own "Blocking Cancer" initiative for the V Foundation, Nelson has raised over $79,000 towards finding a cure for cancer.

          Here are some of the other cleat designs that players will wear this weekend: