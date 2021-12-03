RENTON, Wash. -- Four days after he was waived by the Tennessee Titans last week, Adrian Peterson went to see his alma mater, Oklahoma, play rival Oklahoma State in Stillwater. He was getting out of his car to begin tailgating when his agent called to tell him the Seattle Seahawks were interested in signing him.

Peterson's response: "I'll be good to go. Obviously, I still want to play."

On Thursday, a day after joining Seattle's practice squad, the veteran running back was asked why he still wants to play at 36 years old and more than 14 seasons into a Hall of Fame career.

"Just the love for the game," he said. "I love the game. I feel like I can still compete at a high level. Just having the opportunity to help teams, to inspire guys. That's one of the most rewarding things. When I see guys, and they say to me, 'Man, just keep doing what you're doing,' it's so inspiring."

When asked what he still wants to accomplish, Peterson said "winning a championship." He's not going to get that opportunity with the Seahawks (3-8) now that their chances of making the playoffs are down to 1%, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.

But he might get to contribute in a banged-up backfield that's dealing with injuries to Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer. They've been backing up Alex Collins, who has been the starter since Chris Carson went down with a season-ending neck injury.

Peterson, who signed with the Titans after they lost star Derrick Henry to a foot injury, carried 27 times for 82 yards and a touchdown in three games before he was waived.

"I don't really feel like I showed too much in Tennessee," he said. "But before I got released, I was feeling my legs were back under me. I felt like going into the Patriots [game last week], that was the week I was going to be able to blossom and unfortunately I got released."

With Penny and Homer out Monday night, Collins and DeeJay Dallas combined for only 18 yards on 10 carries in the Seahawks' loss to Washington. Seattle ranks 25th in rushing this season and has scored only 26 points on offense during its three-game losing streak.

"This style offense and how their run game is, it kind of fits my style a little more than I would say Tennessee," Peterson said. "So I think it'll be an easy adjustment for me."

Behind Collins, Penny, Dallas and Homer on their active roster, the Seahawks have rookie Josh Johnson and now Peterson on their practice squad.

"I felt like it's a lot that I can add to the run game and inspire these young guys as well, make those guys work harder," Peterson said. "When they see me out there pretty much going full speed during the walk-through 14 years in, that makes them kind of pick up their tempo a little more as well. I feel like I'll be able to add to the running back room and help get this running game going."

As for when that might happen, Peterson wants to play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, though it's not clear if he'll be ready in time on a short week, or if the Seahawks will need him right away as Penny and Homer were both listed as full participants on Thursday.

"It's a goal for me," Peterson said of playing Sunday, "but that's up to the coaches and staff to see how I finish off this week and then they'll make a decision based off that."

The Seahawks are Peterson's seventh team. After spending his first 10 seasons in Minnesota, he had stints with Arizona, New Orleans, Washington and Detroit before his most recent one in Tennessee.

Peterson ranks fifth in NFL history with 14,902 career rushing yards. According to Spotrac.com, he has made over $103 million in on-field earnings over his 14-plus seasons. However, an attorney for Peterson said in 2019 that the running back was in debt after "trusting the wrong people and being taken advantage of by those he trusted."