New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, coach Joe Judge told reporters Friday.

Jones has not been cleared for contact after suffering a neck strain during last week's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones was believed to be injured while running the football on the second play, but he said there wasn't really soreness until after the game.

"At this point he has not been cleared for contact, so we're going to go ahead and hold him out of this game," Judge said. "At this point, we don't feel 100% comfortable with him until the medical team clears him fully, so as of right now we will rule him out."

"We will evaluate him for the future, including as soon next week, with the doctors," Judge added. "We don't have any answers as of yet."

Mike Glennon is set to start in Jones' place. Glennon went 0-5 as a starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. His last win as a starting quarterback came during the 2017 season with the Chicago Bears.

Jake Fromm, signed by the Giants this week off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad, will back up Glennon.

This is the third straight season that Jones has been forced to miss a game late in the season. He missed time with a high ankle sprain as a rookie and for a hamstring injury in 2020.

Jones, 24, has completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,428 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has rushed for 298 yards and two touchdowns.

Glennon, 31, went 16-of-25 passing for 196 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions while playing in a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 10.

