THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and running back Darrell Henderson are questionable to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Sean McVay said.

Coming off his second game with the Rams, Beckham is dealing with a hip injury and Henderson has a thigh injury.

McVay said that he would be surprised if Beckham were unable to play, but added that Henderson would be further evaluated during Friday's practice.

The Rams are 7-4 and have lost three straight as they prepare for the 2-9 Jaguars at SoFi Stadium.

Beckham's practice participation has been uneven throughout the week after he caught five passes for 81 yards and a touchdown in a 36-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. The eighth-year pro practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, but did not practice Thursday, which typically is the Rams' heaviest workload day of the week.

The Rams receivers group has been hit with a rash of injuries that have left them thin at the position.

Three weeks ago, on the same day the Rams signed Beckham to a free-agent deal, veteran receiver Robert Woods suffered an ACL tear in his left knee that has sidelined him for the season. Prior to Woods' injury, rookie Tutu Atwell, a second-round pick from Louisville, was placed on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury.

The Rams also released receiver DeSean Jackson after the trade deadline after they were unable to find a trade partner following the veteran receiver's request to seek a new opportunity.

If Beckham is unable to play, the Rams will depend on rookie Ben Skowronek, a seventh-round pick from Notre Dame who recently has dealt with a back issue, to step in alongside Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson. J.J. Koski, an undrafted free agent, could also be used as a role player.

If Henderson can't play, expect Sony Michel to start. Michel has rushed for 305 yards and a touchdown since he was traded to the Rams before the season.