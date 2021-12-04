The Seattle Seahawks will activate running back Adrian Peterson off the practice squad for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Seahawks had signed the 36-year-old Peterson to their practice squad earlier this week as a reinforcement for their banged-up backfield.

Peterson was waived last week by the Tennessee Titans, who signed him after losing star Derrick Henry to a broken foot. He carried 27 times for 82 yards and a touchdown in three games.

Peterson ranks fifth in NFL history with 14,902 career rushing yards. He spent his first 10 seasons with Minnesota and then had stints with Arizona, New Orleans, Washington and Detroit before his most recent one in Tennessee.

The Seahawks rank 25th in the league with 92.5 rushing yards per game. They've been without their preferred No. 1 running back, Chris Carson, since Week 5 because of a neck injury that required season-ending surgery. Alex Collins has started in his absence and has only topped 50 yards rushing once in that seven-game span.

Information from ESPN's Brady Henderson was used in this report.