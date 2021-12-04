Mina Kimes explains why the Dolphins' defense should have no issues against Mike Glennon and the Giants. (0:48)

MIAMI -- The Dolphins activated center Michael Deiter and wide receiver DeVante Parker from injured reserve Saturday, clearing the way for both players to return after a multiweek absence.

Both starters to begin the season, Deiter played in Miami's first three games of the season before being placed on injured reserve in Week 4 with a foot injury. The former third-round pick spent last season at guard before winning the starting center competition during training camp in 2021.

The Dolphins, who have won four in a row after an uneven start, have used a combination of Greg Mancz and Austin Reiter at center in his stead, but his presence has been missed: Miami is currently last in the NFL in pass block win rate.

Parker was the Dolphins' primary receiver before hamstring and shoulder injuries sidelined him prior to the team's game in Week 9. He's missed seven of Miami's 12 games this season but was able to return to practice this week.

"He's looked pretty good in practice," quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said Wednesday. "To me, it didn't look like he was limited in any of the reps, so that's very encouraging to see."

In corresponding moves before their game Sunday against the New York Giants, the Dolphins waived center Cameron Tom and activated safety Sheldrick Redwine from the practice squad.