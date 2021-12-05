PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles want to see how quarterback Jalen Hurts' injured ankle is feeling before making a final decision about his status for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

If Hurts is unable to go, Gardner Minshew would make his first start for Philadelphia since being acquired in a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars in August.

Minshew got the lions' share of snaps during practice on Thursday and Friday.

Hurts sprained his ankle in the second half against the New York Giants when he was stepped on. He finished the game but was limping noticeably at times.

Earlier this week, Hurts declared that he would be "ready to go" for the Jets game.

"You guys obviously know I'm dealing with a little something, but it's business as usual," he said.

Hurts is expected to remain the Eagles starter regardless of how Minshew plays. He has completed 60.1% of his passes through 12 games for 2,435 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions while racking up 695 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. Hurts is coming off arguably his worst start as a pro, throwing a career-high three interceptions in a 13-7 loss to the Giants.

The Eagles acquired Minshew for a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick in late August. He has appeared in one game this season, going 2-for-2 for 11 yards in the closing minutes of a blowout win over the Detroit Lions. Minshew, 25, started 24 games over two seasons in Jacksonville, completing 62.9% of his throws for 5,530 yards with 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

"I feel confident with either guy -- either of the guys if they have to go play the way they prepared all week and went about their business," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said earlier this week.