The conditional 2022 second-round pick that the Indianapolis Colts sent to the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason for quarterback Carson Wentz is on track to become a first-round pick.

The Eagles need Wentz to play 75% of the Colts' offensive snaps this season to turn the pick into a first-round selection in next year's draft, a mark Indianapolis is on track to hit Sunday in Houston.

The second-rounder could also become a first-round pick if Wentz plays less than 70% of the snaps but the Colts go to the playoffs.

As it currently stands, Wentz has played 747 of the Colts' 759 offensive snaps this season -- 98%. The Colts average about 63 plays per game, putting them on pace to run about 1,075 plays this season. If the Colts maintain that same average over their last five games, Wentz could clear the 75% mark by playing every snap on Sunday.

Wentz, 28, has thrown for 2,790 yards this season with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Colts enter Sunday's game 6-6.