NFL Week 13 fashion: Kyler Murray is back in style

It's December, which means in addition to there being just four weeks left to the 2021 NFL season, it's also time for the winter wardrobe.

All eyes will be on key AFC matchups, as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Los Angeles Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens. Can a now-surging Washington Football Team keep its three-game winning streak alive? How will the return of quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins impact the Arizona Cardinals?

With a great slate of games in Week 13, there must also be a great slate of outfits to match.

The return

Murray and Hopkins look fly in their return. Murray was out for the past three games with an ankle injury and Hopkins missed the same amount of time with a hamstring injury. The Cardinals are 9-2 and hosting a struggling Chicago Bears team.

k y l e r pic.twitter.com/YoWL3EjOiS — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 5, 2021

Oxford Strong

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott wore the jersey of Oxford High School student Tate Myre. The 16-year-old star high school football player was one of four students tragically killed in Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School, located just outside Detroit.

Winter wardrobe

Winter looks were on full display Sunday morning. Specifically, we are quite into Joe Mixon's all red suit -- no big deal.