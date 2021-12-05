The Los Angeles Rams will test running back Darrell Henderson Jr and his injured thigh before Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team is not optimistic about him being able to play, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Jaguars running back James Robinson, who is listed as questionable for Sunday due to heel and knee injuries, plans to try to play, a source told ESPN. Robinson has been hobbled for weeks with the injuries, but was feeling better Saturday.

Henderson is officially listed as questionable with a thigh injury. The Rams' top running back, Henderson has rushed for 648 yards this season with five touchdowns.

If Henderson is not able to go, Sony Michel is expected to start for the Rams. Michel has rushed for 305 yards and a touchdown since he was traded to the Rams before the season.