HOUSTON -- Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham will not play against the Indianapolis Colts for disciplinary reasons, sources told ESPN.

The starting linebacker is inactive against the Colts, missing playing time for the second time this season for violating team rules. In Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, Cunningham was benched for the first quarter for recurring tardiness.

Last Sunday, safety Justin Reid was inactive for violating team rules.

"We have rules and when the rules are broken ... it doesn't matter who it is," Culley said on Nov. 28.

Cunningham, a second-round pick in 2017, signed a four-year, $58 million contract extension in 2020. The linebacker has 67 tackles and one forced fumble this season.