Gardner Minshew throws first TD as an Eagle, a 36-yard dart to Dallas Goedert

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Minshew mania -- it is upon us.

Starting in place of the injured Jalen Hurts, Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew II got off to a red-hot start against the New York Jets on Sunday, connecting with tight end Dallas Goedert for a 36-yard touchdown on the team's opening drive. Facing a second-and-1, Minshew unfurled a pass downfield as he was being hit. Goedert hauled it in and shed a tackle attempt before walking into the end zone.

Minshew went 3-for-3 for 61 yards on the Eagles' first possession, with each of those completions going to Goedert. Hurts is sidelined with a sprained left ankle, opening the door for Minshew's first start since Dec. 20 last season, when he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars.