Chargers' Michael Davis makes wild interception of Bengals

CINCINNATI -- A potential touchdown turned into a big turnover for the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw a deep ball to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase down the sideline with Chargers cornerback Michael Davis trailing behind Chase.

From there, it all went south for Cincinnati. Chase bobbled the pass and deflected it behind him, which allowed Davis to not only make up the distance between them but also give him a chance at an interception.

When the two players went to the ground to pluck the ball out of the air, Davis was the one holding it. He gave the Chargers their second turnover in as many defensive drives and compounded Cincinnati's woes in a game with playoff implications.

For Chase it was the sixth drop of the season and the second that resulted in an interception, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Things got worse from there for the Bengals. The Chargers turned the turnover into points when quarterback Justin Herbert found Keenan Allen for a 7-yard touchdown pass, giving Los Angeles a 16-0 lead with 1:34 left in the first quarter.

The Chargers extended their lead to 24-0 after a trick play in which Allen found Herbert for 2-point conversion.