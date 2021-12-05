With the Rams coming off of three straight losses, Mina Kimes says the Jaguars are "just what the doctor ordered" to bounce back with a win. (0:48)

The Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. is active for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A source had told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the team was not optimistic about him being able to play, but that he would test out his injured thigh before Sunday's game before it made a decision.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also is active. Like Henderson, he was listed as questionable. Beckham has a hip injury.

Running back James Robinson is active for the Jaguars. He had been listed as questionable because of heel and knee injuries. Robinson has been hobbled for weeks with the injuries but was feeling better Saturday.

Henderson, the Rams' top running back, has rushed for 648 yards and five touchdowns this season.