Atlanta Falcons' Marlon Davidson gets rare D-lineman pick-six against Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

ATLANTA -- It was a big guy double-dip in one play for the Atlanta Falcons at the end of the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Marlon Davidson was the beneficiary of the rare big-guy interception and big-guy touchdown, all on the same play against quarterback Tom Brady.

Davidson, a 6-foot-3, 278-pound defensive lineman, stepped in front of a dump-off pass intended for running back Leonard Fournette and made a one-handed interception on the Bucs' 3-yard line. Whether it was momentum or just being able to run, Davidson rumbled into the end zone for the touchdown.

In doing so, Davidson became the third defensive lineman to have a pick-six on Brady, joining Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Sam Adams in Week 1 of 2003 and Bills defensive end Aaron Schobel in Week 1 of 2009.

It's a play that completely changed the momentum of the first half. Atlanta was down 10 points and had been struggling to contain Brady, who threw three first-half touchdown passes, when he took the second-and-9 snap with 25 seconds left in the first half, but Davidson helped cut into a double-digit deficit to make it 20-17 at halftime.