Adam Thielen is slow to get up after his leg gets rolled up on in the first quarter against the Lions. (0:26)

DETROIT -- Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was ruled out for the second half of Sunday's game against the Lions, a matchup Detroit ended up winning 29-27 for its first win of the season.

Thielen injured his left ankle on the Vikings' first offensive series when he was tackled by Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs after catching a screen pass on third-and-9.

The wideout fell to the ground and ripped his helmet off before being tended to by athletic trainers. After a short visit to the medical tent on the sideline, Thielen tested out his injured ankle behind Minnesota's bench but never returned to the field.

Minnesota trailed Detroit 20-6 at halftime, rallied but ultimately surrendered a last-second touchdown to the previously winless Lions.