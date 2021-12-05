        <
          Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen ruled out with ankle injury

          Adam Thielen leaves game with ankle injury (0:26)

          Adam Thielen is slow to get up after his leg gets rolled up on in the first quarter against the Lions. (0:26)

          3:04 PM ET
          • Courtney CroninESPN Staff Writer
          DETROIT -- Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was ruled out for the second half of Sunday's game against the Lions, a matchup Detroit ended up winning 29-27 for its first win of the season.

          Thielen injured his left ankle on the Vikings' first offensive series when he was tackled by Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs after catching a screen pass on third-and-9.

          The wideout fell to the ground and ripped his helmet off before being tended to by athletic trainers. After a short visit to the medical tent on the sideline, Thielen tested out his injured ankle behind Minnesota's bench but never returned to the field.

          Minnesota trailed Detroit 20-6 at halftime, rallied but ultimately surrendered a last-second touchdown to the previously winless Lions.