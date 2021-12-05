Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, long considered the best defender on the team, left a 41-22 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.

Bosa was being evaluated for a head injury he suffered in the second half as the Chargers attempted to hold off a Bengals rally.

Bosa has battled injuries through much of his career, and usually plays through them. This one was a different story, and the Chargers defense struggled in the third quarter without him.

This season, the 6-foot-6, 280-pound Bosa has 36 solo tackles and 19 assists to go along with 7.5 sacks. In his absence, Kyler Fackrell took over. No further word on Bosa was immediately available.

The Chargers, at one point up 24-0 over the Bengals, saw their lead shrink to 24-22 in the third quarter before a defensive touchdown turned the momentum toward the road team once and for all.