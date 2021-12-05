LAS VEGAS -- Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas has established himself as one of the best red zone targets, especially in traffic. Turns out he's capable of circus catches when wide open as well.

On Washington's first possession vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, Thomas capped a 75-yard touchdown drive with a leaping one-handed grab in the back of the end zone for a touchdown to give Washington a 7-0 lead.

Las Vegas lost sight of Thomas, Washington's top red zone target, who simply ran from his spot alongside the right tackle to the back left part of the end zone. But nobody from the Raiders' defense ran with him and he was all alone. However, quarterback Taylor Heinicke's pass was high, requiring Thomas to jump and grab the ball with his right hand as if going up for a rebound.

Thomas entered Sunday with 144 receiving yards in the red zone since joining Washington in 2020; that leads the NFL, despite him having missed five games this season. Thomas now has nine touchdowns in the red zone, including three this season.